In Cheshire, a new all-pink Boujee bar opens with £1,500 bottles of vodka.

In Cheshire, an all-pink everything bar has opened, selling bottles of vodka at exorbitant prices.

Following its success in Liverpool and Manchester, Boujee has now opened its doors on Pepper Street in Chester.

Lystra Adams, star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, looks to have found success with her latest restaurant endeavor and its flashy offers.

According to Manchester Evening News, the mother-of-one stood in a birdcage booth with the most costly item on the menu – a massive six-litre bottle of Ciroc Vodka that would cost the typical person more than a few weeks’ income.

The bottle costs £1,500, yet there are cheaper alternatives that are still outrageously priced.

A three-liter bottle of Grey Goose vodka costs £750, while the bar’s top bottle of champagne, a jeroboam of Laurent Perrier Rose, costs £750 as well.

For those planning a big party, there’s also a selection of ‘I choose the atmosphere’ drink bundles. Two bottles of champers, two shot towers, a bottle of vodka, and two bottles of wine are included in the ‘erase all sentiments’ option, which costs £1,500.

The ‘instagrammer’s dream’ location is also noted for its extravagant presentation of drinks and cocktails, which include odd glassware and sparklers to announce their arrival at your all-pink table or booth.

Pink angel wings, golden birdcages, blooming rose walls, and even a pink scooter to ride are among the colorful backdrops available at the Chester Street location.

The bar menu also includes “Lystra’s leading woman,” a £16 cocktail served in a glass shaped after her curvy body, and Jazzilicious, a cocktail named after Lystra’s model daughter Jasmine.

The food menu, however, maintains Boujee’s sumptuous ambiance with a variety of sushi, oysters, and sharing small plates, as well as a sharing Chateaubriand steak.

Her co-stars joined her at the launch ceremony in Chester last week, and the new Boujee bar is scheduled to appear in the latest series of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, which is currently showing on ITVBe.

