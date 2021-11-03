In California, Newsom defeats Trumpism; in Virginia, McAuliffe fails.

California Governor Gavin Newsom fended off a recall attempt earlier this year by linking his top Republican competitor to Donald Trump, but Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s bid to become Virginia’s next governor did not fare as well.

Following a difficult election campaign in which McAuliffe’s early large advantage narrowed over the last several weeks, Virginia’s election was called for Glenn Youngkin, a Trump-endorsed Republican.

Youngkin, the former co-CEO of the private equity firm Carlyle Group, has never held public office before, yet he is now Virginia’s first Republican governor in nearly a decade. Robert McDonnell, the last Republican elected to the position, was elected in 2009 and served from 2010 to 2014.

After winning Virginia’s gubernatorial election in 2013, McAuliffe took over McDonnell’s term in office. McAuliffe did not seek for re-election in 2017 since Virginia does not allow governors to spend consecutive terms in office, but he did so this year in the hopes of winning a second term.

The majority of surveys conducted over the summer showed McAuliffe leading Youngkin by several points, but his lead has shrunk in recent months as Election Day approaches, with a number of recent polls showing the two candidates even. In polling averages calculated by FiveThirtyEight on Monday, McAuliffe and Youngkin were separated by just 1 point—but this time, Youngkin was in the lead.

In May, Trump initially expressed his support for Youngkin in a statement released by his Save America PAC. Youngkin was described as “pro-business, pro-Second Amendment, pro-Veterans, pro-America, and he knows how to make Virginia’s economy rip-roaring” by Trump at the time, and he was the Republican in Virginia who “has my Complete and Total Endorsement.” Trump has stated his support for Youngkin multiple times since his original endorsement, but he has not attended any of Youngkin’s campaign events. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama, on the other hand, flew to Virginia to support McAuliffe at campaign rallies.

According to The Associated Press, some political strategists believe Youngkin’s strategy reflects his need to appeal to swing voters while not alienating Trump supporters in a state that many consider purple.

