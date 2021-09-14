In California, Joe Biden’s motorcade was booed as he campaigned for Gavin Newsom.

During President Joe Biden’s visit to California on Monday to campaign for Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who is seeking re-election, he was welcomed with protesters.

As it drove to Newsom’s final campaign speech at Long Beach City College’s Liberal Arts campus, a crowd booed Biden’s motorcade, and several demonstrators brandished signs condemning COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

On Monday, video of some demonstrators booing as the president passed by was circulated on Twitter, and local media reported hundreds of anti-Biden and anti-Newsom protests.

A big gathering of demonstrators can be seen shouting and jeering at Biden’s motorcade, according to footage posted by Drew Hernandez of Real America’s Voice (RAV).

The footage appears to depict a group of around 200 people. Some were waving banners criticizing vaccine mandates, while others were holding signs criticizing Biden himself. Some of the flags were American flags.

At the time of writing, the Twitter video had been seen over 299,000 times.

According to the Long Beach Press-Telegram, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the corner of Clark Avenue and Carson Street, which surrounds Long Beach City College’s campus.

BREAKING: Patriots BOOED Joe Biden's motorcade at Long Beach City College @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/04y06RlcJA

September 14, 2021 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive)

During his visit, Biden was also confronted by other groups of demonstrators, some of whom were holding posters supporting former President Donald Trump and asking for Newsom’s recall. According to Reuters, one group of demonstrators numbered roughly 200 persons.

During his first visit to Idaho since taking office, the president was also greeted by protesters. On Monday morning, more than 1,000 people gathered in Boise, Idaho’s capital, to protest Biden’s measures to combat COVID-19, which include increased immunization requirements.

On a two-day journey, Biden will visit three western states. He was in Sacramento on Monday, in addition to campaigning for Newsom in the recall election, and will be in Denver on Tuesday. His visit is intended to promote both his economic program and his use of a wartime statute to help cope with wildfires.

