In California, a ‘Shaman’ is accused of starting a fawn fire by boiling bear urine and drinking it.

A woman who calls herself a “shaman” has been charged with arson in connection with the fawn fire in California, which has charred over 5,850 acres and threatened thousands of houses.

According to the New York Post, Alexandra Souverneva, 30, who has not pled guilty to the charges brought last week, claims the fire started accidently while she was boiling bear urine to drink.

As of Friday, the fire, which started in Shasta County on Wednesday, had destroyed 41 homes and 90 smaller structures, and was threatening 2,340 more, according to officials.

Souverneva’s LinkedIn page states that she is a PhD student at SUNY’s New York College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry and that her current job title is “shaman.”

Souverneva told forest rangers she was hiking and attempting to get into Canada on Wednesday. When she became thirsty, she noticed a puddle that she mistook for bear urine. She allegedly attempted to boil it by lighting a fire. However, she claimed that the liquid was “too wet for the fire to start,” so she drank it and continued on her hike.

She was stranded in the fire while hiking upward and had to telephone for help from fire authorities, who eventually freed her. According to The Hill, when the officer requested her to empty her pockets and fanny pack, he discovered CO2 cartridges and a cigarette lighter, as well as an item described as “a green, leafy substance she acknowledged to consuming that day.”

On the same day the fire started, Alexander said the court, workers at a nearby quarry saw a lady hurl two similar cartridges.

On one count of criminal arson and an upgraded charge of conducting arson during a state of emergency, Souverneva faces nine years in prison.

Souverneva’s counsel said during her initial court appearance that the accused has made statements to investigators indicating a probable mental health crisis, “or anything to do with drug usage.”

Souverneva is also tied to other fires in Shasta County and around California, according to Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett.

“It has been my experience that arsonists… will ignite many fires in a short period of time,” Alexander stated, implying that Souverneva may be responsible for other fires. “There’s a good chance she’s the one who did it.”