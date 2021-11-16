In California, a restaurant manager was fatally shot in front of his wife and children.

After being shot by two persons on Saturday night in California, the family of dead restaurant manager James Vargas is demanding justice and answers.

Late Saturday night, a shooting occurred near the corner of East 92nd Street and South-Central Avenue. At the scene of the crime, LAPD officers were seen attempting to revive James Vargas.

According to witnesses, James Vargas was out obtaining lunch with his wife and two children when he was approached by two individuals in a car who got out of the car and shot him.

Two Hispanic males were described as the culprits, who fled the area in a green Tahoe.

The LAPD is still investigating the event, and the public is asked to call the homicide section of the LAPD if they have any information concerning the two suspects.

The LAPD and James Vargas’ family were contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday.

According to a witness to the shooting, who spoke to Fox 11: “They were eating at this particular establishment. Then they drove up to him and said, “Where are you from?” before jumping out and smoking him?” When asked if James Vargas responded to this inquiry, the witness said, “He didn’t have an opportunity to respond.” James Vargas’ family has spoken out, demanding justice and expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation.

“My brother, my friend, I will never see again or grow old with,” Billy Vargas, James Vargas’ brother, stated.

As he reminisced on the situation, he burst into tears. His sibling, he claimed, worked as a restaurant manager and was a loving spouse and father.

“My brother is not the confrontational kind, and he was not even the person to pick a fight over anything,” Billy Vargas said of his brother’s personality.

Manuel Rivero, James Vargas’ brother-in-law, commended his brother-in-character law’s and emphasized the heinous nature of the murder.

He stated, ” “It’s absolutely unfair for someone to approach him and ask him where he’s from without even giving him a chance to respond before taking his life.

James Vargas’ sister, Kathyuska Vargas, added: “He was always cheerful and friendly. He was never one, but he always had a lot of life in him. This is a condensed version of the information.