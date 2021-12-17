In California, a monstrous-looking rare deep-sea fish washes ashore for the third time in a month.

On the coast of San Diego, a rare deep-sea fish that looked like something out of a horror film was discovered dead.

On Dec. 10, a woman walking on Swami’s Beach in Encinitas, San Diego, discovered the strange-looking critter with razor-sharp tooth washing ashore. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography was contacted by local lifeguards, and the highly unusual anglerfish specimen was collected for future research.

Most people would avoid the eerie-looking fish, but ichthyologist Ben Frable described it as a “childhood dream come true” to save the uncommon critter, which was identified as a rare type of anglerfish called football fish.

“I first learned about anglerfish in elementary school from an instructional video game on Windows ’95, so it’s very thrilling,” Frable told KNSD.

The football fish is a mature female, according to Scripps, measuring 13 inches in length and weighing 5.5 pounds.

Female anglerfish are easily recognizable by their globular body form, sharp teeth, prominent dorsal spine or illicium (the “fishing pole”), and the fleshy phosphorescent bulb (or esca) used to entice prey, as seen in the animated film Finding Nemo, according to the university in a Facebook post.

Only 31 known anglerfish specimens have been gathered worldwide, according to the discovery. Tissue samples from the latest specimen were obtained by Scripps Institution scientists for genetic and isotopic research.

The Pacific football fish lives at depths of 650 to 2,600 feet, therefore its recent discovery on California beaches is concerning. The tides have brought in many uncommon deep-sea fish in the area since November.

According to 10News, another football fish was discovered on the San Diego shorelines in November. Incoming tides were thought to have dragged the fish into the water. A deep-sea Longnose Lancetfish was discovered crawling in the sand of Laguna Beach, California, later that month.

The Scripps Institution stated, “Our scientists don’t have any evidence to theorize why multiple deep-sea species have washed ashore recently, but are interested in learning more.”

If anyone come discover rare aquatic creatures, the Scripps Institution is urging them to contact experts.