In California, a man discovers his missing 14-year-old son, who was shot to death inside a trailer.

A 14-year-old child was found shot to death inside a camper trailer in Compton, California, after he went missing on Sunday. The body of the teen was discovered by his father Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy’s relatives approached police on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The adolescent, whose identity has not been revealed, is Hispanic.

The boy’s body was discovered inside the trailer in the 4200 block of East San Luis Street soon before 9 p.m. Tuesday by his father, who had been searching for him since he went missing. According to Deputy Tracy Koerner’s account, the vehicle was parked in an alley.

Deputies arrived on the scene quickly and discovered that the teen had been shot in the upper torso. According to KTLA, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no other details revealed regarding when the youngster was shot or how he ended up in the trailer. The incident, however, is being investigated as a “homicide,” according to the statement.

Deputies have also withheld information about who owned the trailer and whether the family had any ties to it. No one has been arrested as a suspect in the murder, and there is no word on a motive.

Call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 if you have any information. Those who want to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to lacrimestoppers.org, according to the statement.

On Monday, another adolescent shooting occurred in Ohio, when a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy was tragically shot while visiting Cleveland Heights.

The youngster was with his mother when he was shot, according to Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg.

London Hill, a young boy, was found dead in a home on Woodview Road, just north of Monticello Boulevard.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made in the incident, although police believe the gunfire originated from a backyard three houses away.

According to the officers, at least two bullets pierced the residence where London and his mother were visiting and struck the youngster.

Mecklenburg officials did not indicate whether the shooting was accidental or deliberate.