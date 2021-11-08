In California, a freeway shooting kills a toddler asleep in his car seat.

A California mother is grieving the loss of her 23-month-old son, who was killed Saturday when a stray bullet struck his sleeping vehicle.

At 2:10 p.m. ET, the tot was napping in a car seat inside a white Lexus on Highway 880 in Oakland when a gunshot struck him in the head. According to The Sacramento Bee, the baby died later at a hospital, citing California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The boy was initially estimated to be three years old by the CHP, but his family confirmed that he was 23 months old, according to the magazine.

Moments before the deadly occurrence, someone called 911 to report a fighting between two motorists. According to the facts of the occurrence, the youngster got caught in the crossfire. The family of the deceased boy recognized him as Jasper Wu, his mother’s only child. In an audio clip obtained by ABC 7, CHP officers arriving on the scene were heard saying, “I’ve got another call in claiming there’s a youngster bleeding from the head.”

Wu’s mother was driving at the time the bullet hit him. According to ABC 7, the infant attempted to open his eyes. According to the outlet, he was brought to Oakland Children’s Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

CHP detectives told ABC 7 that evidence collected on the northern side of the freeway “may indicate the victims were not targeted and the young passenger was struck by a stray bullet.”

With three children in the rear seat, the family was apparently going from San Francisco to their home in Fremont, California. The highway was closed for several hours as a result of the event.

Grief enveloped the town following the untimely loss of the toddler.

“We heard it was a gunshot, then we heard a child was involved an hour later; it’s really awful,” Mike, a motorist, told ABC 30.

Noel Gallo, an Oakland City Council member, condemned the area’s routine violent gang operations. “The truth is that this is insane. It’s intolerable, as I see it every day, that gang activity has increased, particularly when it comes to children and family members “Gallo was reported by ABC 30 as saying.