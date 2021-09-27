In California, a deadly opioid more potent than fentanyl was discovered, enough to kill 50 million people.

A man and a woman were caught in a large drug sweep in California after detectives discovered them in possession of massive quantities of exceedingly toxic synthetic opioids, enough to kill more than 50 million people, police said.

After 46 pounds of the illegal drug “Carfentanil” was seized from a home in Perris, Andres Jesus Morales, 30, and Christine Ponce, 27, were arrested and each charged with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale, the River Side District Attorney’s office said in a news release last week.

Carfentanil is a well controlled synthetic opioid that is commonly used to sedate elephants and other large animals. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the drug is not licensed for human use and should be handled with extreme caution because it can be absorbed via the skin or inhaled as airborne powder.

“It has a potency 100 times that of fentanyl and 10,000 times that of morphine. The 21 kilos of carfentanil seized could have killed more than 50 million people if mixed with other drugs, according to the news release.

Carfentanil has no known deadly dose, but Fentanyl has a lethal dose of two milligrams. Even at nanogram levels, carfentanil is thought to be lethal.

It’s believed to be the greatest carfentanil seizure in Riverside County, according to investigators.

In addition to carfentanil, investigators recovered 8.8 pounds of cocaine and 2.2 pounds of heroin from the property during a search warrant on August 17. Although no one was present during the search, authorities said Morales and Ponce, who are thought to be a couple, were recognized as suspects in the case. Officials claimed they were nabbed after a month-long probe, according to USA Today.

According to The Press-Enterprise, Morales and Ponce are suspected of being involved in an opioid drug network in Riverside County.

The two were arraigned in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23 and pled not guilty to the allegations. They are being jailed without bond. They are set to appear in court again on Nov. 9.