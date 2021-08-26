In California, a 12-year-old boy was killed when a freight train collided with a car.

A freight train collided with their car in California’s Bay Area, killing a 12-year-old kid and critically injuring a 19-year-old woman.

The four-wheeler with the two young people inside was heading west on East Cypress in the city of Oakley when it crashed on Wednesday about 1 p.m.

According to city officials on Twitter, the deadly accident occurred when the 19-year-old driver attempted to cross the train tracks.

Joshua Schaefer, according to his mother, was a passenger in the car. According to the New York Post, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile girl was flown to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

The accident also involved two additional vehicles. According to the outlet, it’s unclear if they were hit by the train or were injured by flying debris from the initial incident.

The event also resulted in the injuries of three additional people. One of the automobiles had toppled, according to Oakley police. According to the East Bay Times, one victim was suffering from head damage and was going in and out of consciousness.

The cause of the accident has not yet been revealed by police. Officials issued a Twitter warning to the public to stay away from the highway in the city, which is 55 miles outside of San Francisco.

According to East Contra Costa Fire District Chief Ross Macumber, Wednesday’s event was the third time his personnel had to respond to a train-car collision this year.

“Never try to beat a train if the crossing arms are down,” he told KNTV. “There’s a reason they’re down. The trains speed through at a high rate and do not stop for an extended period of time. Never try to outrun a train.”

The crossing signals in and around the rails were also operational at the time of the accident, according to police.

Niecy McGee, an Oakley resident, told the outlet, “I don’t know what the solution is, more signs?” “We have kids who walk those tracks to and from school every day.”

Three people were killed and dozens more were injured earlier this month when two trains crashed near the Czech-German border after one of the trains failed to stop at a red signal.