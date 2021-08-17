In broad daylight, an Australian couple was seen having sex on a mountain cliff.

During the recently imposed statewide lockdown in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), a couple was purportedly captured on video having public sex on a cliff.

According to News.com.au, photos of the event posted to the Bondi Local Loop Facebook page showed the naked couple engaged in sexual activity at around 8:15 a.m. while people strolled the cliff’s higher stairs in the backdrop.

Robinson’s post stated, “See lots of wildlife in the water around there but never up on the cliffs,” according to the publication, which was followed by a laughing emoji.

The photographer stated he saw the couple while trying to get some fresh air, and that they were “keen” as it was early in the morning.

Robinson told the site, “I took the photo from the water this morning while performing an ocean swim from Bondi to Tamarama.”

He remarked, “Given the times and the new constraints, I just thought it was a little levity.”

According to a report by the New York Post, Robinson jokingly wondered whether the couple’s act was considered “outdoor recreation or outdoor exercise” in the caption, referring to Australia’s renewed lockdown restrictions that prohibit NSW residents from leaving their government areas except to “exercise” or engage in other essential activities.

Last Saturday, NSW was forced to go into a statewide lockdown when 466 COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported, setting a new daily high for the state in the pandemic before 478 cases and eight deaths were reported Monday.

Enhanced fines of up to AUD$5,000 ($3,660) for health protocol violations, increased police presence, and a permission system for regional access under the imposed lockdown were also announced by the state.

The Bondi Local Loop organization then took down Robinson’s social media post, but not before a few members commented on the matter.

One group member joked, “Yes, it’s cardio and it also improves your mental health.”

“Holy crap, holy crap, holy crap, holy crap, holy crap, holy crap, holy crap, holy crap, holy crap, holy crap Another person said, “Those people above had no idea what they were missing out on.”

It was unclear whether the naked couple had broken quarantine rules in NSW.