In Broad Daylight, a Viral Video Shows Bold Theft Inside Ulta Beauty Store.

A shopper inside an Ulta Beauty store caught footage of a bunch of crooks stealing products in broad daylight. On Monday, the video was shared on Twitter, and it has already received over 1 million views.

The video, uploaded by user @CPD1617Scanner, shows three men in hoods and masks pouring perfumes into large black trash bags, with security tags sounding alarms.

A follower sent this message.

This was taken at the Ulta in Norridge, Illinois, at 4115 N Harlem, near the 16th district. pic.twitter.com/Ab59s9N2lA

— Chicago Police Department’s 16th and 17th District Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 27, 2021

As he saw the theft from the perfume display, the individual filming turned the camera on himself and said things like “amazing” and “crazy.” As they walked approaching another marketing display, he turned the camera back on the burglars.

Dior and Armani fragrances looked to be among the stolen items. Other customers are seen browsing around the store, seemingly unconcerned about the crime.

In the video, the shopper says, “Y’all, this is the middle of an Ulta right now.” Several alarms wail in the background, but no one approaches the intruders. The footage then shows the three suspects sprinting through the store’s aisles and out the front entrance, past employees and other customers.

“Take a look at this,” the customer remarked, pointing to other stunned shoppers. At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the event occurred at an Ulta Beauty in Norridge, Illinois.

The three criminals got away with almost $10,000 worth of stolen product, all of which were fragrances, according to authorities. Ulta Beauty sells perfumes for as much as $122.

Norridge Chief of Police Wayne Schober told This website, “It’s not a robbery, it’s a retail theft.” “Robbery necessitates the use of force, whereas retail theft entails going there and stealing.”

The three crooks did not force their way into the store, instead walking up to the perfume displays, filling their garbage bags, and fleeing through the parking lot.

Retail theft of items valued at more than $300 is a Class 3 felony in Illinois. People have been found guilty. This is a condensed version of the information.