In broad daylight, a man slashed the face of a fellow driver in the middle of a busy road.

After being attacked by a fellow driver in the middle of a busy road in Glasgow in broad daylight, a guy in Scotland has been scarred for life.

On April 23, Graeme Wilson, 39, pursued the victim, James Grieve, until he came to a halt in Springburn, Glasgow. He then walked up to Grieve’s driver’s window and struck him, inflicting a 15-centimeter (approximately 6-inch) scar on the victim’s face.

Wilson pleaded guilty Friday in Glasgow’s High Court to assaulting Grieve and causing him serious damage and lasting deformity, according to the Glasgow Times.

Prosecutor Chris McKenna told the court that the attacker has a history of drug convictions and a litany of risky driving offenses.

Wilson was in his black Audi Q7 automobile on Hawthorn street with another man on the day of the incident, according to the court. Grieve was driving a blue Volkswagen Golf in the opposite direction.

Wilson abruptly did a U-turn and sped away in pursuit of Grieve, according to the prosecutor. Wilson blew through a red light and sped past other cars.

A partially masked Wilson and his unnamed, masked buddy exited their automobile and approached Grieve’s vehicle after passing the victim on Springburn Road.

Wilson allegedly took a knife from the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt or the waistline of his jeans and lunged towards Grieve, according to the prosecution.

“As other cars drove past, he attacked Mr. Grieve in the head with a knife,” McKenna said.

Grieve was able to depart the situation by reversing his car quickly. According to the prosecution, he was rushed to the hospital with “an enormous incised incision across the right side of his face from his eye to his ear measuring roughly 15 centimeters.”

Plastic surgeons cleansed and repaired the wound, and his ear was treated with glue. Two damaged temporal nerves were successfully restored.

Grieve, on the other hand, “will be left with a large scar at the site of the wound,” according to McKenna.

Authorities were able to locate Wilson at his residence following the event. According to authorities, he attempted to flee the scene in a van, but was stopped by officers.

Wilson’s sentence is set towards the end of the month.

Wilson’s motive for pursuing and attacking Grieve was unclear, as was whether they knew each other. His companion’s identity was likewise unknown, as was whether or not he was charged.