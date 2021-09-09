In Boston, a flag display garden honoring 9/11 victims was vandalized the day after it was installed.

On Thursday, a memorial to the victims of the September 11 attacks in Boston was discovered vandalized.

To remember the victims of the bombings, almost 3,000 small American flags were displayed in Boston’s Public Garden on Wednesday. However, according to local television station WCVB, some of the flags were found damaged and strewn across the ground on Thursday morning.

Flags that had been uprooted spilled over onto the pavement, and a garbage can beside the display had been knocked over, according to a video uploaded to Twitter by WCVB reporter Josh Brogadir on Thursday morning.

According to the Boston Herald, police are looking into the incident as a probable case of vandalism.

Project 351, a local youth service charity organization, installed the display. The organization shared photographs of its members placing flags in the garden on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Today, we had the great privilege of laying the foundation for a Flag Garden of Remembrance in honor of the 2,997 loved ones who died on September 11, 2001. We paid special homage to the 206 Massachusetts family members, friends, and neighbors, whom we will always remember,” said the caption.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside 9.11 family members, 351 champions and Service Heroes, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts friends, and our young leaders. The post went on to say, “A day of unity, peace, and a promise to never forget.”

Brogadir later tweeted that passers-by had begun picking up the flags and putting them back in their proper places.

One of the onlookers was Ashton Fagan.

“My grandfather was a firefighter who fought overseas, and all those cops who put their bodies in front of us every day to defend us,” Fagan told WCVB.

Another Boston pedestrian remarked on the significance of remembering the 9/11 events.

"We must never forget. I'm originally from Boston, but I resided in New York for 20 years and was present during 9/11. So that we can remember and know that we are commemorating those who have passed away.