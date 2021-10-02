In Boston, a family sues a contractor and the transit agency after an escalator malfunction in the movie “Puddle of Blood.”

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) and a contractor tasked with maintaining the escalator are being sued by a family who was hurt after an escalator malfunctioned at a Boston rail station last Sunday.

According to the Boston Globe, the Louisiana family—Karson and Holly Bethay and their two children—suffered many fractures and “extensive” lacerations to the face, scalp, and head. The case was filed in a Massachusetts Superior Court on Thursday.

According to the Boston Globe, the two-count lawsuit claims that the contractor, KONE Inc., was “negligent and irresponsible” in inspecting and maintaining the escalator.

It also requests that the MBTA and KONE be temporarily barred from repairing or disposing of the damaged escalator, as well as the preservation of security video and records relating to the event, according to the newspaper.

The event, which occurred at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the MBTA’s Back Bay T station, sent nine people to the hospital.

The escalator abruptly switched direction, forcing individuals to tumble and plunge down to the bottom, according to witnesses and the family that filed the lawsuit.

Claire Maia told CBS Boston, “This young kid at the bottom, she had half of the side of her face gone, and her ear was virtually off her head.” “And her mother was missing a section of her scalp.”

Eli Smith, another witness, told NBC Boston about the incident. After witnessing individuals covered in blood, he initially assumed there had been a shooting.

“I went over to see because there was a lot of noise coming from this escalator, and there were like four people laying down and a puddle of blood at the end of the escalator,” Smith recalled.

The MBTA has declined to comment on the case, but has stated that “the cause of the incident is still being investigated.”

“Safety is KONE’s first priority, and our thoughts go out to those who were injured,” KONE said in a statement to This website. KONE inspects and maintains units on a regular basis in accordance with industry regulatory requirements and customer contractual agreements.”

The Back Bay escalator unit, according to the firm, passed a state inspection on July 30.

“We continue to work with the MBTA. This is a condensed version of the information.