In Boris Johnson’s winter Plan B, vaccination passports may still be required in bars.

If the pandemic develops throughout the winter months, vaccination passports may still be necessary in bars, according to the Health Secretary, who refused to rule out the possibility.

Drinkers should not be required to produce confirmation of their double-vaccination status before entering bars, according to Sajid Javid, unless “something happens that requires us to take further measures.”

After being proposed as part of the PM’s “Plan B” for dealing with Coronavirus this winter, ministers have refused to rule out the use of vaccination passports in the future.

60,000 people in Liverpool could see their income decline next month.

When asked if vaccine passports may be introduced for pubs, major events, and nightclubs, Mr Javid answered, “If something happens that means we have to take more safeguards, then we will.”

“And that may include vaccine passports as a precautionary step, and let me explain why: you might think, “Well, what could go wrong?”

Following a strong Tory outcry, plans to require all nightclubs and other events to ask for vaccine passports by the end of this month were shelved.

They are, however, still part of Boris Johnson’s winter Plan B.

Venues are urged to ask patrons for a “Covid pass” showing their vaccination status as part of the Prime Minister’s Plan A for the winter.

Vaccine passports may become necessary if the number of cases rises or the NHS becomes overburdened.

While the Prime Minister did not like the notion of employing vaccine passports in pubs, he did say earlier this week that they would have been a “game-changer” in allowing the industry to run at a higher capacity last year.

The potential of a new variant being discovered might lead to new measures being implemented, according to Mr Javid, who stated that the UK is collaborating with governments all over the world to keep an eye out for new Covid strains.

“There are new variants all the time, by the way, but most of them are nothing to be concerned about, but there may be a new variety that is far more infectious, and, God forbid, it might even be a vaccine escape variant or have some of its properties,” the Health Secretary stated.

“We have in that situation.”

“The summary comes to an end.”