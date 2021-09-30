In Bootle, a massive new driving range is due to open.

At Bootle Golf Course, Sefton Council is constructing a 10-bay driving range.

Practice facilities and a separate coaching bay will be available at the new driving range.

Golfers will be able to use the evenings to practice their swing and technique during the winter months when it is too dark to play on the course due to floodlighting.

The council previously stated that Davies Building & Maintenance was selected as the main contractor for the £240,000 facility after a thorough tendering procedure.

Cllr Ian Moncur, cabinet member for health and well-being, said the new driving range was “taking shape” and will open “in the coming weeks.”

“By investing in this new £240,000 floodlit driving range, Sefton Council is providing existing players the opportunity to improve their game, even during the winter months when it can be too dark to play,” Cllr Moncur stated.

“And we’re providing local residents and workers the opportunity to try out the game with coaching if they want it.

“When we talked to locals and course participants, they said they wanted more practice facilities, which is exactly what we’re giving them here.

“The opportunity to try golf at Bootle Driving Range could be just what a future champion needs to get their career started.”

Play at Bootle Golf Course is not being hampered by the construction of a new driving range.

People may learn more about Sefton Council’s Bootle and Southport Links courses and keep an eye out for updates on the new driving range’s opening here.