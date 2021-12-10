In Biden’s first year, 650 people died at the border, which is 24% more than the peak under Trump and Obama.

According to the most recent data published in a Wednesday study by the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, over 650 migrants perished at the US-Mexico border in 2021.

This is a 24 percent increase over the previous high of 524 set in 2019, prior to the outbreak, when President Donald Trump was in office. Furthermore, this statistic marks a greater increase than the data published during the Obama administration’s final three years, when a high of 412 was reported in 2016, marking a 58 percent increase.

Joe Biden has presided over a steady increase in migration at the Southwest border throughout his first year in office, with numbers increasing each month from the end of January to July 2021.

During the month of July, almost 214,000 interactions between US Customs and Border Protection were recorded. Since then, the number has steadily decreased month after month, with over 164,000 contacts reported in October. While that figure may indicate a drop, it still outnumbers any totals reported in 2020 or 2019.

Those who attempt to cross America’s border encounter “many physical and environmental elements that pose threats” to their lives, according to the Missing Migrants Project.

While over half of the 650 deaths are attributable to “unknown” causes, extreme environmental conditions and a lack of basic necessities such as water, food, and shelter are responsible for 135 of the deaths (more than 20%). 83 drownings and 71 deaths linked to car accidents and other transportation hazards are the next two leading causes of death.

A coalition of human rights organizations, including the Migration Policy Institute, released a report in November that indicated that economic instability was the main driver of migration, with many impoverished people in Central America facing extreme food insecurity. Migrants also face violence and environmental damage as a result of climate change, according to the report, which adds that COVID-19 has made the situation even worse for these people.

Daniel Martnez, director of the University of Arizona’s Binational Migration Institute, told The Washington Newsday this past May after the Institute revealed a rise in the number of deaths at the border. This is a condensed version of the information.