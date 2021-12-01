In Ben’s murder inquiry, an Emmerdale error has been discovered.

Fans of Emmerdale criticised the ITV show after seeing errors in Ben’s murder inquiry.

HOP worker Ben was recently beaten to death with an oar by bloodthirsty Meena after she discovered he had seen CCTV footage of her attempting to drown Victoria.

However, Liv, who was inebriated at the time, was one of the last persons to see him alive.

Fans of Emmerdale all had the same question regarding Tracy Metcalfe.

She managed to get slain Ben’s phone into her pocket, which she discovered when she regained consciousness.

There was a video of her yelling at Ben on there. Lydia was aware of the footage, and Liv pleaded with her to dispose of it.

Lydia, on the other hand, did not, and the two quickly revealed the film to Aaron, Ben’s boyfriend and Liv’s brother.

On Twitter, viewers weren’t satisfied by the storyline, pointing out certain ridiculous blunders made by the cops in the drama.

Brandon stated, ” “Why don’t the cops try to find a murder victim’s phone? #Lydia #Sam #Aaron #Liv #Emmerdale #Lydia #Sam #Aaron #Liv #Emmerdale” Grianne explained: “Why would Liv text Lydia and say, “Please tell me you got rid of it,” when she obviously knows the cops can track any calls/texts? #Emmerdale.” Emma stated, ” “Isn’t #emmerdale a crime hotspot with a disproportionate number of killings, according to police analysts? In our London borough, there was one murder, and the analysts went insane.” “That’s deleting evidence,” Wendy exclaimed as Aaron deleted the possibly damaging video. “No one outside this room finds out about this,” he said. Liv asked Aaron whether he believed her, to which he retorted angrily that of course he did because she was so inebriated she couldn’t even stand, let alone kill someone.

Ben had spent some of his dying minutes being attacked by Liv while she screamed terrible things at him, which made Aaron angry.

Lydia was on the phone with the cops at the end of the episode, informing them that she had some information.