In Australia and New Zealand, criminals were duped into using an FBI-run texting program.

Authorities in Australia and New Zealand said they had delivered a significant blow to organized crime after hundreds of offenders were duped into using a privately run FBI chat app.

Criminal gangs believed the encrypted software ANOM was secure from snooping but, in fact, authorities had been monitoring millions of conversations regarding drug smuggling, money laundering, and even planned murder for months, according to police.

The app was part of Operation Trojan Shield, a global sting led by the FBI and including the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the European Union’s police agency Europol, and law enforcement agencies from over a dozen nations.

Later, European and American officials prepared to make their own declarations.

The program was loaded on stripped-down mobile phones, according to Australian authorities, and its popularity increased organically in criminal circles after it was endorsed by a number of high-profile underworld personalities known as “criminal influencers.”

In a three-year operation, Australian authorities said they detained 224 people and recovered more than four tons of cocaine and 35 million dollars (£24.7 million).

Police in New Zealand said they had detained 35 people and confiscated drugs and millions of dollars in assets.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia told reporters that it was a “watershed moment” that will make Australia’s communities safer.

“Today, the Australian government has struck a severe blow against organised crime as part of a worldwide operation,” Mr Morrison said.

“Not only in our country, but around the world,” says the author.

The sting, known in Australia as Operation Ironside, was the result of a long-standing relationship between the Australian Federal Police and the FBI, according to Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw.

He said that they had shut down six secret laboratories and averted 21 assassination attempts, including sparing a family of five.

“By taking their ill-gotten wealth, we have captured the putative kingmakers behind these crimes, avoided mass shootings in neighbourhoods, and stymied serious and organised crime,” Mr Kershaw added.

New Zealand police chief Detective Superintendent Greg Williams.