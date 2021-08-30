In August, three anti-vaxxers and conservative radio hosts died of COVID-19.

In August, three conservative radio personalities died of coronavirus complications after publicly expressing misgivings about COVID-19 immunizations.

The radio broadcasters were all in their sixties and appeared to be anti-government when it came to vaccinations.

Bernier, Marc

Marc Bernier, 65, a radio broadcaster from Daytona Beach, Florida, was the most recent victim. After being admitted to the hospital on Aug. 7, he died of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Mr. Anti-Vax, as Bernier was known, claimed that the US government was “acting like Nazis” by promoting vaccinations.

Bernier had a disagreement with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who had pushed for the vaccine. She wrote on Twitter that the “greatest generation” had to combat the Nazis in order to maintain our way of life, and that “all you’re being asked to do now is get a shot.” As a result, be a patriot.”

“Should add, ‘Now the US Government is acting like Nazis,’” Bernier said on Twitter. ‘Take the shot!’

Farrel, Dick

Farrel, a 65-year-old conservative radio presenter in Florida, died on Aug. 4 from coronavirus. He has worked as a fill-in host on Newsmax TV, a conservative news channel.

“Why take a vaccine that was sold by those who lied to you about masks, where the virus originated from, and the death toll all along?” On July 3, Farrel made a Facebook post.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infection disease doctor, was also chastised. According to the Washington Post, Farrel labeled Fauci a “power-tripping lying maniac.”

After catching COVID, Farrel apparently changed his mind and advised others to get vaccinated.

Valentine, Phil

Valentine, 62, the son of former Rep. Tim Valentine, was based in Nashville and had previously stated that his odds of dying from COVID were probably “way less” than 1% if he were ever infected.

After reporting his infection on July 11, he died of COVID-19 on August 21.

Valentine, who had previously opposed mask laws, wrote on his blog in December, “I’m not an anti-vaxxer.” “All I’m doing is employing common sense.”

“Those who believe that the government is the answer to all problems are already talking about vaccination mandates. This is something that should be decided on a case-by-case basis.”

Valentine’s radio station reported that after announcing his hospitalization, he had altered his mind and urged people to be vaccinated.