In August, shoppers return to physical stores as online sales decline.

According to fresh data, online sales plummeted last month as buyers returned in droves to physical stores.

Non-food online sales fell 3.6 percent in August, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG monthly sales watch, with 38.3 percent of transactions now being made online compared to 42 percent a year ago.

In August, total retail sales increased by 3% over the previous month, but the rate of growth slowed dramatically.

The increase was 6.4 percent in July, but analysts believe the pent-up demand that had built up throughout the numerous Covid-19 lockdowns and limitations is now dissipating.

The BRC reported that formalwear drove the 3% increase in sales last month, with workers returning to workplaces and the wedding season in full force.

“As post-lockdown pent-up demand has lessened, the growth in retail sales we have seen over the last few months slowed for August,” said Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive.

“However, as consumers returned to stores in increasing numbers, we observed growth above pre-pandemic levels.

“Formalwear was a great performer with wedding season in full swing and people gradually returning to the office.

“An increase in non-food sales was also attributed to the bank holiday weekend and the back-to-school buzz.

“While the rate of online sales growth has slowed, it remains high when compared to pre-pandemic rates.”

“With the retail recovery showing signs of weakening, the sector is projected to grow at a more moderate rate as retailers confront rising challenges on a number of fronts,” said Don Williams, retail partner at KPMG.

“Inflation is likely to pick up, placing downward pressure on household spending, as shops compete for consumer spending on leisure, entertainment, and travel.”

The newest Barclaycard research revealed hints that consumers are spending more on other activities.

According to the credit card firm, expenditure increased 15.4 percent in August compared to the same period last year, before the outbreak.

Apart from international travel, all leisure sectors grew, including restaurants, which increased for the first time in over 17 months.

Consumer confidence has risen to its highest level since February 2020, according to Barclaycard, despite fears about inflation creeping in.

Investing in the theater, a festival, and a theme park. “The summary has come to an end.”