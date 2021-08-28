In August, a would-be rapper, sexual predator, and EncroChat drug dealer was arrested in St Helens.

These are the faces of persons who were sentenced to prison in August for offences related to St Helens.

Courts heard this month how a youngster from St Helens attempted to attack a police officer with a car many times before writing rap songs about it.

A man who sexually molested a teenage kid and an EncroChat drug dealer who also distributed Covid 19 testing kits as a sideline during lockdown were among the other cases brought before the courts.

Judges also heard how a paedophile claimed that one of his sick alter egos collected his photos of youngsters being raped.

Here are some of the most serious St Helens-related cases that went to court in August.

Tre Freeman is a character in the film Tre Freeman

Tre Freeman attempted to attack a police officer with his automobile several times before writing rap lyrics about it.

On October 31, 2020, two police attempted to conduct a stop check on a black Vauxhall Astra parked near Fox Covert Cemetery in Warrington.

One officer approached the driver to speak with him, but the automobile “continued pushing forward” towards him, forcing the victim to jump out of the path.

The Astra then accelerated, colliding with several vehicles before turning around and revving the engine again, attempting to drive towards the officer.

The automobile then collided with a police vehicle and a wall before driving at the officer again and speeding away, resulting in a police chase.

Freeman, 19, of Green Leach Court in St Helens, was apprehended when his DNA was discovered in the abandoned car.

On January 12, 2021, his home was raided after notes for a rap song he had written about attempting to “run down” the cop were discovered.

Freeman guilty to attempting to cause serious bodily damage, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license or insurance, and failing to stop.

He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Dutton, Paul

After his victim informed him, “You are a threat to society and deserve to be in prison,” sexual predator Paul Dutton pleaded forgiveness.

The 61-year-old sexually molested a vulnerable adolescent, leaving him "broken" and suffering from anxiety and melancholy.