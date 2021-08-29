In August, a ‘cowardly’ deadly driver, an upskirting pervert, and a laughing Encrochat salesman were all jailed in Wirral.

These are the individuals who were sentenced to prison in August for offences related to Wirral.

Courts heard how a guy carried a secret camera under his jacket and used it to photograph individuals on the toilet earlier this month.

A laughing drug dealer who was eventually brought down by jokes in his texts was among the other cases brought before the courts.

Paddy McGuinness had to ‘bite his lip’ after a stranger in the parking park made a remark about his children.

Judges also heard about how a “cowardly” motorist went to bed after killing Jack Jones, a 15-year-old from Upton.

This month, a man was sentenced to prison for torturing hamsters he bought from a Wirral pet store.

In August, a number of major Wirral-related cases were heard in the courts.

Meeks, Leo

Leo Meek, who was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan on Manor Drive in Upton at around 9.40 p.m. on April 26 this year, ‘took out’ 15-year-old Jack Jones.

After spending the evening with his younger brother watching a movie, the 15-year-old from Moreton was cycling the familiar route to his aunt’s house.

While speeding between 53 and 55 mph on a 30 mph residential road, Meek, 22, caused fatal head and neck injuries to Jack.

He then drove away from the scene without even using his brakes, leaving his friend’s father’s car and hailing a cab home, where he went to bed.

Judge Menary said his failure to stop was “cowardly and cruel,” adding that “you were only concerned about yourself at the time.” He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, down from five years due to his guilty plea.

From the date of his release, he was also barred from driving for three years.

Luxton, Bradley

In texts, EncroChat cocaine chief Bradley Luxton joked about the hack that would later land him in prison.

Bradley Luxton joked with a fellow drug dealer that they’d need a lot more Skys if they wanted to use something other than EncroChat.

The 34-year-old retained his two EncroChat phones until authorities raided his home in March of the following year, exposing his multi-kilo cocaine business.

Luxton traded in a variety of class A drugs and said he’stayed in the game’ after £380,000 in drugs were stolen and he had to settle a debt to a man named ‘TopsKing.’

He confessed. “The summary has come to an end.”