In August, 54 persons were sentenced to prison for offences committed in Merseyside.

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 15-year-old kid, a want tobe influencer who stole from vulnerable women, and a racist youngster whose machete attack scarred a mother for life were all convicted by judges.

EncroChat sellers were mentioned in court, including one thief who joked in messages about a phone network attack that would lead him in jail.

A paedophile ex-vicar, an upskirt pervert, and a sick sex offender who based his evil actions on an alter ego named ‘Alex’ were among the disturbing instances.

A judge was forced to sentence gang members who controlled the cocaine trade in a town, including a known killer and his brother.

Meanwhile, a father was imprisoned for torturing and killing dogs because he felt compelled to “hurt others.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that have come to a close in the last month.

Thompson, Damon

In August and October of last year, Damon Thompson texted two women frightening and distressing messages.

A court heard that the 25-year-old was also a cocaine dealer at the time.

Thompson, of Latchford’s Steers Close, admitted to sending electronic messages with the goal to cause distress or anxiety, as well as possessing cocaine with the intent to provide it.

He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, as well as a ten-year prohibition on contacting the ladies.

Luxton, Bradley

In texts, an EncroChat cocaine supervisor joked about the hack that would later land him in prison.

Bradley Luxton joked with a fellow drug dealer that they’d need a lot more Skys if they wanted to use something other than EncroChat.

The 34-year-old retained his two EncroChat phones until authorities raided his home in March of the following year, exposing his multi-kilo cocaine business.

Luxton traded in a variety of class A drugs and said he’stayed in the game’ after £380,000 in drugs were stolen and he had to settle a debt to a man named ‘TopsKing.’

He admitted to conspiring to distribute 31 kilograms of cocaine, 200 MDMA tablets, 14 grams of ketamine, 51 kilograms of cannabis, and four kilograms of heroin.

Luxton, of Upton’s Birch Avenue, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Battersby, Paul

A paedophile ex-vicar who was once caught with a shoebox full of children’s clothes has been remanded in custody. “The summary has come to an end.”