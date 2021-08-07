In asylum limbo, a domestic violence victim lives in fear.

A domestic abuse victim is living in fear as she awaits the decision of her appeal to stay in the UK, which she has already been denied twice.

Annika (whose real name has been changed to protect her safety) has been in Liverpool since she applied for asylum in 2019. She first arrived in Liverpool in 2013 after fleeing Namibia in southern Africa.

The 43-year-old claims that her controlling and violent husband, who fathered children outside of their marriage, tried to murder her after she refused to accept his second wife.

Annika, a former teacher, sought sanctuary in three of the country’s 13 regions, but said her husband tracked her down each time.

Her last option, she said, was to travel to the UK on a six-month visa at the request of her sister-in-law, who had witnessed her condition firsthand while visiting Namibia from the UK in 2010.

When Annika left, she left her three-year-old kid with her mother.

“I came to the UK solely to save my life,” she told The Washington Newsday. And all I had to do was put my child away, to hide him, because I don’t know what he would have done with him if he had found him. Staying in my nation was a nightmare for me.”

Namibia is a 2.5 million-strong country with a land area more than three times the size of the United Kingdom.

In October of last year, protesters flocked to the streets of Windhoek, Namibia’s capital, to demand an end to murder and sexual abuse against women.

According to Al Jazeera, police were receiving at least 200 reports of domestic violence each month in early 2020.

In a country where marital rape was only illegal in 2000, this has been a long-standing issue.

Annika overstayed her visa, residing in England with her family undocumented and with the help of churches.

She claimed she had no idea she could apply for asylum and that she would have done so if she had known.

This all changed in 2019, when her mother and son flew in to be with her.

Annika recalls seeing her son after he and her mother were detained for eight hours for questioning.