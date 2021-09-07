In a’sickening’ video, a horse offers cannabis.

On a Wirral estate, shocking film has emerged of a horse being fed cannabis.

The brief film was allegedly shot on the Beechwood estate in Prenton. It depicts a disembodied hand offering cannabis to the horse.

When the horse nuzzles through the bars of the gate, it drops the thing, but the hand picks it up and offers it to the animal again.

When the footage was circulated on social media, people were outraged.

“What a foolish, totally stupid, cruel, show-off thing to do,” one person said.

“Sick!” exclaimed another. I’m hoping someone recognizes them and reports them.”

“Shame as it means the individuals who like to stroke them won’t be able to do so now,” said a woman who claimed to be the horse’s owner.

“Some people ruin everything for everyone,” says the narrator, “but we need to keep them safe.”

“This will utterly devastate my young boy,” said another. He’s only three, but his favorite part of the week is viewing the horses and stopping at Sayers for a sausage roll on the way home. “I have no idea why people are so cruel.”

The RSPCA has been contacted for comment.

