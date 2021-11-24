In a’shocking’ gang attack, a man was repeatedly stabbed.

In a purported ‘targeted’ gang attack, a man was stabbed multiple times and beaten in the head.

At around 4.50pm on Tuesday (November 23), emergency services were called to a residence on Sunners Green Close in St Helens after reports of a man in his 30s being stabbed.

When police got in the Parr area, they discovered the victim had been attacked by four males and had sustained multiple stab wounds as well as a head injury.

A HGV driver who was “hit by his own car” suffered life-altering injuries.

With his injuries, the victim was transferred to the hospital, where his condition was classified as serious but stable.

Four guys fled the scene in the direction of Fleet Lane, according to reports.

Merseyside Police has launched a complete investigation, which will include house-to-house contacts, witness interviews, and CCTV surveillance.

Witnesses said there was a big emergency services presence at the area, which one resident described as “terrible.”

Last night, a police cordon was erected, with one neighboring neighborhood resident telling The Washington Newsday that they were not “allowed to go home because it was a crime scene.”

The cordon has already been lifted, but investigations are still underway.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This tragic crime appears to be a targeted attack, and we are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”

“We are conducting thorough investigations in the area and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist us in our investigations.”

“We’ll do all we can to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice, and we’ll take proactive steps to remove those who use weapons to terrorize and damage our communities from our streets.”

“Weapons use is reckless and intolerable, and it can have catastrophic effects not only for the victim and their family, but also for the perpetrators.”

Anyone with information should contact police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000815338.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or text “Summary ends” to 274637.