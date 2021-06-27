In a’sassy’ Instagram image, Amanda Holden dazzles in a plunging jumpsuit.

Amanda Holden strutted her stuff in a plunging orange jumpsuit in a “sassy” video she shared today.

Amanda, a 50-year-old Everton supporter, tweeted a video of herself modeling her new all-in-one costume in what appeared to be an office.

Mum-of-two Amanda completed the look with a pair of bright sunglasses, large hooped earrings, gold jewelry, and metallic heels.

She wasn’t shy in front of the camera, so she strode confidently with one hand on her hip and a pout on her lips.

“So.. this amazing Jumpsuit is manufactured by a small company @lilyeve.store started in lockdown by this talented young lady and her side kick Michel, a couture seamster who at 87 thought his work was done,” Amanda wrote on Instagram. They have some great, bespoke -really lovely products -tap the tag and have a look before they sell out #shades @finlayandco” [sic]

The Aperol crew, which is famed for its brilliant orange color, was quick to notice the jumpsuit’s hue.

Instagram

“This COLOUR,” aperolspritzuk commented, adding an orange emoji and an orange heart emoji.

Tess Daly simply commented with a series of flame emojis, while Heart FM simply commented with a series of flame emojis.

Many of Amanda’s fans were eager to compliment her.

“Is there any color that you don’t like?” wrote amanda.holden.fan.11.

“Oh my goodness, I love everything about this,” kdwwriter wrote. You look great in that color and with that appearance.”

“Never seen a jumpsuit look that good,” peterduke32 commented.

“Sassy Thursday morning power walk,” wrote jords24.