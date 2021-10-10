In Arizona, a suspect in a Kansas nightclub shooting that killed one person and injured five others has been apprehended.

Last month, a guy suspected of being responsible for a deadly shooting at a nightclub in Sedgwick County, Kansas, was eventually apprehended.

On Sept. 7, Keshawn Maurice Dawson, 23, is accused of killing one man and injuring five women at Wichita’s Enigma Club & Lounge.

According to the Associated Press, citing a Wichita Police Department news release, he was apprehended in Phoenix, Arizona, with the help of the US Marshals Service.

The Wichita Eagle stated that Dawson, who was wanted for murder and other offenses, will be extradited back to Sedgwick County.

Dawson got into a confrontation inside the nightclub before the shooting and was sent out by club personnel, according to authorities.

Dawson allegedly returned a short time later and fired a revolver from the sidewalk through the club’s front entrance and windows, according to detectives.

When shots were fired, Preston Spencer, 34, a bartender, sheltered his pregnant cousin with his body. He was hit in the torso and was declared dead on the spot.

According to the Associated Press, five ladies ranging in age from 22 to 40 were discovered with gunshot wounds.

Dawson allegedly escaped in a dark-colored vehicle driven by someone else after opening fire, according to authorities.

Dawson was sought on two felony arrest warrants and was a convicted criminal who was not allowed to own a pistol at the time of the incident.

Keena Charles of the Violence Impact Community Integration Program spoke about how the shooting affected the victims’ families prior to the suspect’s arrest. According to KSNT, she stated that their lives will never be the same.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for that family and community,” she said. “We require your assistance. We need to improve our dispute resolution skills. When you have that weapon in your hand and don’t realize you’re taking away someone’s daughter, son, mother, or father, you’re hurting our community, because broken people are walking around every day because of the anguish of violence.” Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson of Wichita mirrored her concerns. He stated, “That’s something I’d want everyone to think about.” “Anyone who might be in the moment and allow transient emotion to influence a lasting decision should consider others who will be impacted, not just the families who lose loved ones, which is awful enough, but also those who are harmed simply by being present.”