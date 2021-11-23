In Arizona, a man charged in a riot on January 6 faces charges for allegedly destroying a Hanukkah display.

According to the Associated Press, a man implicated in the January 6 U.S. Capitol brawl was also charged with misdemeanors in a separate case for allegedly wrecking a Hanukkah display outside the Arizona Capitol last year.

Tim Gionet, a far-right social media celebrity who goes by the moniker “Baked Alaska,” has yet to enter a plea to criminal damage and attempted criminal damage charges in Arizona.

Though prosecutors have not revealed specifics on the accusations, one of the people who helped set up the Hanukkah display marking the Jewish Festival of Lights said Gionet can be seen tearing down a sign in a video. The AP said that Rabbi Levi Levertov expressed concern about the targeting of a religious sign, notwithstanding the fact that it was not particularly valuable.

“It’s an attack on a whole community,” remarked Levertov. “At least, that’s how I see it.” According to authorities, Gionet is also awaiting sentencing after being convicted of misdemeanor counts for spraying pepper spray at a bar employee in Scottsdale, Arizona. In a separate case, Gionet is accused of storming the Capitol on January 6 with a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

According to authorities, Gionet livestreamed for around 27 minutes inside the Capitol, entered offices, pushed other rioters not to leave, and labeled one police officer a “oath breaker.” When law enforcement requested him to move, he allegedly claimed to be a member of the media. Prosecutors claim Gionet, a former BuzzFeed employee, is not a journalist, but his lawyer claims he simply went to Washington to film, according to the Associated Press.

According to the District of Columbia attorney’s office, he is accused of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted facility or grounds without lawful authority, as well as aggressive entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Zachary Thornley, Gionet’s attorney, did not immediately return a phone requesting comment on his client’s behalf on Monday.

Although Gionet’s counsel stated in a court statement that his client would be found not guilty if the matter went to trial, the federal court record does not indicate whether he has entered a plea on the charges linked to the Capitol incident.

