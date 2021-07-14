In a’reckless’ arson attempt, a petrol bomb was thrown at parked lorries.

A haulage company’s lorry park was hit by a petrol bomb and set alight, as captured on CCTV.

Messenger Express Ltd in West Pimbo, Skelmersdale, was contacted by Merseyside Police after a lorry was discovered with smoke damage.

At around 10.48 p.m. on July 4, detectives released CCTV footage showing a suspect throwing a petrol bomb at trucks parked in the haulage yard.

The footage shows a man wearing all black and wearing his hood up throwing the petrol bomb at four lorries parked close to each other.

Skelmersdale Police has issued a plea for anyone with information or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in or around the area on the evening to contact them.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigations are underway.

“This was a reckless attack that could have easily had considerably more serious effects and resulted in hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage,” said DS Diane Higham of West Lancs CID.

“We’ve made a number of inquiries in an attempt to identify those involved, and we’re now asking the public to come forward with any information that could help us with our inquiry.

“Did you witness someone with a similar build and wearing similar apparel before or after the incident on CCTV? Do you have any surveillance or dashcam video of strange people or cars in the area? If that’s the case, I’d advise you to notify the cops.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police via email at [email protected] or call 101, mentioning log 0217 from July 5, 2021.