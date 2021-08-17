In Apartment Rental, Diabolic Tenant Leaves 4-Foot Pile Of Poop, 8,000 Beer Cans

After quitting an apartment in the United Kingdom, a renter who allegedly failed to pay rent for a year left thousands of beer cans and a person-size mound of faeces behind.

The New York Post quoted waste disposal worker Freddie Gillium-Webb as saying, “As soon as I stepped through the door, there were beer cans everywhere, and the smell was horrible.”

The unknown tenant’s abandoned mounds of aluminum cans and food containers had concealed the floor and sofa in photos taken of the property.

“I suppose I deleted around 8,000 in total,” said Gillium-Webb, a Hampshire native of 29 years. He assumed the tenant “didn’t use the bin at all” because the “kitchen was full with food trash, and there were half-eaten kebabs and moldy loaves of bread all over the floor” in the living room.

The toilet contained a 4-foot pile of “toilet paper and feces” that Gillium-Webb referred to as a “leaning tower of poo-sa,” a reference to the famed bell tower tourist attraction in the Roman town of Pisa.

The pile of human excrement, according to Gillium-Webb, was caused by a defective flusher, which has already been replaced.

Over the duration of the “never-ending” process, the garbage disposal worker used 100 trash bags and 10 bottles of bleach. Despite having a strong stomach from his work in wastewater management, he reportedly puked three times throughout the cleanup.

“It had to have been like that for a long time because it was horrible… he was simply living in it and adding to the mess,” Gillium-Webb added.

“The renter could have had depression, and based on the amount of cans, he probably had a drinking issue – you need help occasionally, but you can’t live like that, there’s no excuse for it to get that bad,” he explained.

The landlord stated he tried to inspect the unit multiple times throughout the months of unpaid rent, but the renter always talked him out of it. When the landlord attempted to remove him, the tenant reportedly left on his own volition, handing over the property to the owner.

Following his departure, the tenant allegedly remarked in a text message, “I might have left a bit of a mess.”

The incident, according to Gillium-Webb, was caused by lenient renter legislation.

“I can’t understand how renting through an estate agent would be risky because they have guarantors. Brief News from Washington Newsday.