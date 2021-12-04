In and around Liverpool, there are plenty of romantic things to do this Christmas.

Because Christmas is one of the most romantic times of the year, we’ve put together a list of festive activities for you and your special someone.

There’s likely to be something for you and your spouse to enjoy, from ice skating to beautiful lighting trails.

Wrap up warm and take a look at some of the Christmas festivities happening in and around Liverpool this season.

40 minutes from Liverpool is a Christmas trail with a million twinkling lights.

Christmas Market in Liverpool

The Liverpool Christmas market is officially open and will be open until December 23. There are over 40 stalls and holiday rides to explore and enjoy with your loved one.

Due to ongoing road construction near Lime Street, this year’s Christmas market will be located at St John’s Gardens, William Brown Street, and St George’s Hall’s North Entrance.

From November 12 to December 23, the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

St John’s Gardens, William Brown Street, and St George’s Hall’s North Entrance

In Concert: Love Actually

This December, everyone’s favorite holiday romcom will be performed at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall. This year’s holiday lineup includes a musical adaptation of Love Actually.

The beloved film will be projected on a large screen at the venue, with Craig Armstrong’s score performed live throughout. Craig Armstrong, a BAFTA winner, is one of the most well-known film composers in the United Kingdom.

The concert has been described as “a really magical night that got everyone in the Christmas spirit” in previous reviews.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hope Street, Liverpool, L1 9BP. Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Liverpool’s Christmas Ice Festival is held every year in December.

This Christmas, the Pier Head has been transformed into a frozen winter wonderland, making it the ideal site for a fun romantic activity.

A covered ice rink is available at Liverpool’s Christmas Ice Festival, where you may skate hand-in-hand with your sweetheart. There’s also a real ice slide that rises 6 meters above the park and has three 30-meter courses.

You can now purchase tickets online.

The dates are November 19 to January 3rd. Weekends 11 a.m. to 8.45 p.m., weekdays 12 p.m. to 8.45 p.m.

