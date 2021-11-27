In and around Liverpool, there are 11 romantic activities to do.

When it comes to date ideas in Liverpool, there are lots of alternatives, but it can be difficult to pick the perfect romantic activity.

Whether it’s your first date or your twentieth, you’ll find something suitable for your next outing on our list.

Here’s our list of romantic things to do in and around Liverpool, from a romantic lunch in the city centre to fun-filled activities.

There are 18 afternoon tea options in Liverpool city centre that you must try.

Albert Dock is a dock in London.

Take a romantic stroll through Liverpool’s Albert Dock, stopping in at a few of the city’s famous pubs for some upscale cocktails.

To make your date even more romantic, you may add your own padlock to Albert Dock’s ‘love locks.’

Hopefully, you and your loved one will be able to find your padlock in the future.

At the Revolución de Cuba, there is Salsa dancing.

Put on your dancing shoes and go over to Revolución de Cuba Liverpool for a salsa class, tapas, and beverages.

You can also sit and enjoy your meal and drinks while listening to live music if dancing isn’t your thing.

Enjoy a meal at one of the city’s oldest Italian eateries.

This beautiful Italian restaurant is the ideal setting for a romantic dinner.

You’ll feel like you’re dining in a modest restaurant on a lively street in Italy, not on Stanley Street in Liverpool, thanks to the authentic food and décor.

Casa Italia Pizzeria and Pastificcio is a long-running restaurant in Liverpool. It has been providing services to the city for almost 40 years.

On the beach, eat fish and chips.

If the weather permits, visit Crosby Beach or cross the Mersey River to West Kirby in Wirral for a romantic stroll on the beach.

Then, while overlooking the sea, tuck into some delectable fish and chips from The Good Catch (Crosby) or Marigolds (West Kirby).

Ghetto Golf is a fun way to compete with your friends.

A date with a competitive element is always thrilling.

Ghetto Golf offers you and your date the opportunity to play crazy golf while sipping on a variety of cocktails. It’s the ideal activity for a first date because you won’t have to worry about awkward silences, and it’s also a fun pastime. “The summary has come to an end.”