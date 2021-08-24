In Anchor Point, an Alaska State Trooper was shot; the search for an armed suspect continues.

On Monday afternoon, an Alaska State Trooper was shot in downtown Anchor Point, and investigators are still looking for the culprit, who is described as “armed and dangerous.”

The injured trooper was transferred to a nearby hospital and was “in fair condition” as of late Monday afternoon, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Officials are looking for 60-year-old Anchor Point resident Bret Herrick in connection with the shooting, according to the statement.

Herrick was last seen “in work boots, dark jeans, a knee-length leather trench coat, a black tee-shirt, and a black do-rag on his head,” according to reports. Herrick has brown eyes, is 5’10” tall, and is “200 pounds bald,” according to the post.

The Anchorage Daily News said that after the shooting, troopers asked the public to remain away from the Anchor Point area as the search continued. Authorities also requested that hitchhikers be avoided in the area.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District reported in a Facebook post about 3:00 p.m. that the Chapman School in Anchor Point had been placed in a “stay put” mode as a precaution following the incident. Families of pupils were contacted directly by the school principal to discuss safety precautions.

The KPBSD amended the post at 5:00 p.m., indicating that the “standby” mode would be “prolonged until the offender is arrested.” The KPBSD has also worked with families to ensure that pupils attending Homer schools are able to return home.

(This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.)