In an urban gang battle, drug lords tied to Paul Massey slaughter controlled street warriors.

A significant feud between two criminal organizations over a drug debt resulted in a rash of gunshots around the region.

Over a disputed drug debt, infamous individuals instructed gang members to harm competitors in residential areas.

Leon Cullen, the drug lord of Warrington, was at the center of the fallout that resulted in a wave of violence across the North West.

Cullen, who grew up in Warrington’s Longford neighborhood, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison earlier this year after admitting to drug and firearms offenses.

Alan and John Tobin, heroin dealers from Liverpool, have admitted to orchestrating the killing of David Barnes, 56, in Warrington.

Cullen and the Tobins represented opposing sides in a gangland feud that raged throughout the region. Both sides ordered gang members in Warrington and Bolton to carry out shootings at family homes.

The gang battle began when Leon Cullen had a falling out with a group of violent Salford criminals who had been linked by police to the death of underworld figure Paul Massey, according to The Washington Newsday.

Massey, 55, was assassinated by Mark Fellows outside his home in Clifton, Salford, on July 26, 2015. He was dubbed Salford’s “Mr Big” by a councillor in the early 1990s.

Fellows is receiving a life sentence for the murders of Massey and his close friend John Kinsella.

Following a drug-related feud, members of the same Salford crime group staged a series of shootings in Warrington, targeting Leon Cullen’s acquaintances.

A former boxer who was close to Leon Cullen was shot in the street on January 11, 2019.

Although the convicted drug dealer was unharmed, the act horrified Monks Place residents.

A car was set on fire twice in one night outside a pub on Bewsey Road on February 25, and an improvised explosive device was put in a front garden on Birtles Road in the Orford area on April 15.

The bomb squad was dispatched, and the device was detonated with a controlled explosion, according to police. The targeted occurrence was linked to major organized crime, according to police.

