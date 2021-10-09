In an unusual video, a shark circles and bites an alligator.

A tourist in South Carolina recently obtained footage of a shark circling and biting the foot of an alligator.

According to Fox News, the incident occurred near a dock on Hilton Head Island. Cory Conlon, who was “surprised” to witness the odd interaction between the two predators, decided to record the occurrence to show his friends and family later.

Alligators have been known to hunt on sharks, according to some scientists. Shark-alligator confrontation, on the other hand, is uncommon. There are several reasons for this, according to Adam Rosenblatt, an ecologist at the University of North Florida who studies alligators.

First and foremost, he stated, both creatures are difficult to see. Second, alligators prey on smaller sharks that, to the untrained eye, appear to be other fish.

Despite the fact that the Hilton Head alligator was not the major aggressor, the encounter was nonetheless a thrilling catch.

The alligator is seen floating quietly in the water at the start of the video. A shark may be seen circling the gator from beneath the water’s surface at 15 seconds in.

When the shark vanishes for a few seconds, bystanders start throwing food at the gator. The shark appears out of nowhere and bites one of the gator’s feet. The alligator responds by leaping, but the “battle” is over.

The alligator continues to sunbathe while the shark continues to swim.

According to The Post & Courier, South Carolina is home to an estimated 100,000 alligators. It is forbidden for anyone other than official license holders to kill or trap a gator because they are nationally protected.

It is also illegal to feed or “entice with food” any alligator in the state of South Carolina, according to Justia Law. This is because when alligators are fed, they lose their innate fear of humans, which might result in attacks.

On Hilton Head Island, a woman was attacked by an alligator while walking her dog last month. Her neighbors intervened, according to Washington Newsday, and the gator was eventually prevented from pulling the victim into a neighboring body of water.

She was sent to the hospital, where she was treated for leg wounds.

It was also reported last year that a South. This is a condensed version of the information.