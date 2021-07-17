In An Unprovoked Attack, A 57-Year-Old NYC Man Was Doused With Scalding Liquid.

In a random attack in New York City, a guy suspected to be homeless splashed a 57-year-old man with a burning liquid. The victim was burned in the second degree.

Last Monday, about 10 p.m., an incident occurred near the southwest corner of West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

Elmar Garscha, a 57-year-old jeweler, was going down the street when the shirtless assailant approached him from behind, clutching a tiny container.

Garscha claimed he sensed the man was following him and pulled over to rest his injured hip.

Garscha was described by WABC as stating, “I knew there was a person behind me, and he was maybe 10 feet behind me and rushing towards me.” “The person attacked me with the water maybe five seconds later.”

In an unprovoked attack, the perpetrator flung the searing hot liquid on Garscha and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Early Monday, a frightening video of the incident was posted. Garscha can be seen falling to the ground after the incident in the video posted by the NYPD crime-stopper. Before the episode, they didn’t say anything to each other.

Garscha claims that the perpetrator grinned as he fled the scene after the incident.

Garscha traveled to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center the next day to seek treatment. On his entire back and shoulder, he received second-degree burns. He remarked, “The injuries are substantial, and it doesn’t appear to be that big of a cup.”

“I can deal with the physical discomfort, but the idea that you know someone is out to get you is unbearable. Someone is attempting to intentionally harm you. The man laughed in my face and bolted. He smirked at me, as if to say, ‘Gotcha.’ Garscha told WABC, “That’s what really got to me.”

The suspect is still being sought by police. The suspect has a light complexion and is described as an adult male. According to the New York Post, he is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about this event is encouraged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (Spanish) (74782).