In an unprovoked attack, a 55-year-old nurse chokes and bites an Uber driver.

According to court records, a 55-year-old Florida woman who choked, scratched, and bit an Uber driver in April pleaded guilty this week to two misdemeanor offenses related to the attack.

Michele Stilwell was sentenced to 18 months probation on Monday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor violence and disorderly conduct charges in connection with her unprovoked attack on 23-year-old Michael Hassey in Pinellas County, Florida, on April 17, according to The Smoking Gun.

As Hassey drove his car toward Stilwell’s St. Petersburg home that afternoon, the licensed practical nurse struck him from behind. Stilwell choked Hassey with two hands while the car was moving, then wrapped an arm over his throat.

Stilwell “managed to move forward onto the center console…and bite the victim deeply on the neck drawing blood” and leaving a bite mark as Hassey attempted to pull over the automobile, according to police documents.

In CCTV footage of the incident, a passerby can be heard saying, “Stop biting him!”

Authorities say Stilwell scratched Hassey across the breast, leaving a “large red in color mark with traces of blood apparent.”

During the incident, the Uber driver attempted to call authorities using his phone, but Stilwell “smacked the phone out of the victim’s hand, robbing him of his opportunity to notify law enforcement,” according to court filings.

As he was unable to protect himself while being attacked from behind, Stilwell “continued to bite, scratch, and strangle [Hassey] by the throat.”

Witnesses who witnessed the attack alerted the authorities. They took Stilwell away from Hassey and separated them until the cops arrived.

Witnesses were able to photograph and videotape portions of the incident.

Stilwell had no memory of the Uber encounter after waking up in the hospital before her arrest, according to her relatives. Stilwell was initially charged in a criminal complaint with battery and witness tampering.

Stilwell’s actions was not explained by authorities, however arrest affidavits stated that she showed “an indication of alcohol influence.”

Stilwell was also fined $850, ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, and prohibited from having any contact with Hassey in addition to his 18-month probation.

The victim alleged in April that Uber had not contacted Hassey about the incident days after it occurred. It’s unclear whether the firm has contacted Hassey since then.

"What's been stated is alarming," an Uber official later told WFLA in a statement. On the Uber app, any form of violence is not tolerated, and we quickly removed it.