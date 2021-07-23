In an overnight camp outbreak in New York, 31 children tested positive for COVID.

A COVID epidemic occurred at a New York sleepaway camp, where 31 students under the age of 12 tested positive for COVID-19, but none of the older campers who had been vaccinated did.

On July 16, Camp Pontiac in Copake, New York, discovered its first positive COVID test result from a camper, and the virus quickly spread among the 550 campers. Half of the children were aged 7 to 11, while the other half were aged 12 to 17, according to Jack Mabb, Director of the Columbia County Department of Health in New York.

The initial outbreak occurred on the girls’ side, while the most recent additional instances are on the boys’ side, according to Mabb. “The majority of the cases were discovered as a consequence of testing conducted this past weekend with symptomatic campers.”

He went on to add that all but a couple of the positive cases, as well as the 88 contacts, had been returned home from the camp. Those who were not taken home, he stated to CNN, “dwell too far away to travel home comfortably.”

Only four of the 12 and older campers were unvaccinated, thus no one tested positive for COVID. There were no positive cases among the 275 staff members, with less than 10 remaining unvaccinated.

Children aged 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccination, whereas children aged 18 and up are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines. The children at Camp Pontiac who tested positive for COVID-19 were under the age of 12 and hence ineligible for the vaccine.

It is unknown when a COVID vaccination for children under the age of 12 will be accessible, although some experts believe it will be available before the start of the next school year.

On the advice of the New York State Department of Health, Camp Pontiac is continue to test all unvaccinated campers at least twice this week.

Summer campers who have been vaccinated do not need to wear face masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.