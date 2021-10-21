In an over-the-top ad, a ‘Lady Trump’ governor candidate shoots ‘CRT’ and ‘Vaccine Mandate’ bottles.

Michele Fiore, a Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, launched a new campaign ad on Tuesday emphasizing her support for guns and former President Donald Trump while criticizing progressive ideas.

“I’ve spent my entire life fighting the establishment,” Fiore states in the ad after stepping out of a pickup truck that has been driven out into the desert and features a prominently placed Trump 2024 bumper sticker.

She then claims to have a “three-shot plan” if she wins the gubernatorial election next year. She draws a pistol from her hip and fires at three beer bottles labeled “vaccine mandates,” “critical race theory,” and “voting fraud,” all of which explode in a hail of glass. The name of the fake beer company on the bottle is “Socialism.” Fiore, a current member of the Las Vegas City Council, is no stranger to controversy. The New York-born Republican boasts in the commercial that Politico has dubbed her “Lady Trump” and The Washington Post has dubbed her a “gun-toting, calendar-posing politician.”

Fiore says in her commercial, which she uploaded on her official Twitter account on Tuesday, that “we need outsiders, warriors, not the same old boring, moderate, compromised blue-blazer politicians.” As of press time, the ad has been viewed over 2.3 million times.

Michele Fiore is my name. I’ve decided to run for Governor of Nevada. We don’t need any more blue-blazer Republican politicians who are weak and willing to compromise. That is not and will never be me. I’ll never give up the struggle. Join the battle: https://t.co/k9QWQjPn6v pic.twitter.com/JuKbwZeXCg — Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) is a member of the City Council. The date is October 19, 2021. During an armed confrontation between Bundy supporters and federal agents in Nevada in 2014, Fiore earned major media attention for vocally supporting rancher Cliven Bundy. A snapshot from a calendar Fiore sent her constituents during the holidays went viral in 2015. Her family members were all carrying guns in the shot, including a tiny toddler who appeared to be holding a revolver.

According to sources, the IRS filed dozens of tax liens against Fiore and her home healthcare enterprises in 2014 for unpaid employee payroll taxes, totaling roughly $1 million. Despite her protests, she was ousted as the Assembly Taxation Committee’s leader and chair, only to be returned less than 24 hours later.

During. This is a condensed version of the information.