In an organized crime spree, a gang stole luxury cars, cash, and jewelry worth more than £500,000.

Two Liverpool men were among a gang sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison for stealing more than half a million pounds in luxury automobiles, cash, and jewelry.

The three-man gang carried out thefts in Lancashire and North Wales, taking high-performance automobiles worth around £250,000. They traveled between locations in a cab owned by one of the guys.

Additional thefts that occurred before the police investigation were also included during sentencing, bringing the total worth of goods stolen by one of the gang members to over £500,000.

Michael Gallagher, 32, of Falkland Street in Liverpool city centre, was found guilty of conspiracy to conduct burglary and conspiracy to commit theft of motor vehicles during a trial in Preston Crown Court in May. He was given an eight-year sentence.

Shujun Miah, a taxi driver from Rawsthorne Avenue in Blackburn, was also found guilty on the same charges and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Daniel Deens, 32, of Roughwood Drive, Kirkby, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison after confessing to other offenses that the court took into account when imposing his sentence.

During a four-week period in February and March 2019, Miah used his private hire taxi to carry the three men across the north west, primarily targeting residences with high-performance cars parked outside, the court heard.

A total of nine automobiles, including Audis and VW Golfs, were stolen from locations around the region, including Darwen, Wilpshire, Chorley, Preston, Leyland, Walton-le-Dale, and North Wales. Several more automobiles and residences were targeted over the time period, including two in one night, but the gang was thwarted as burglar alarms alerted them.

To acquire automobile keys, the gang employed specialized equipment to break locks and gain entry to the addresses, as well as a technique known as “fishing” to hook keys through letterboxes. In order to evade detection, the stolen vehicles’ registration plates were altered.

Phone records, CCTV, and ANPR were analyzed by officers investigating the burglaries, codenamed Operation Speed.