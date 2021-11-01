In an irate parking note placed on the van, a man asks whether he has Alzheimer’s.

A letter put on an NHS worker’s van inquiring whether he had Alzheimer’s disease made him unwell.

Steve Madden, 54, works at Liverpool Royal Hospital and said in an interview with The Washington Newsday that he normally finishes his shift late at night.

Steve parks wherever he can after returning home to New Brighton, Wirral, often away from his own road because there are no places remaining.

He stated, ” “It’s around 10.40 p.m. when I arrive home, and it’s normally pretty quiet because most people have gone to bed.

“I park wherever it is safe for me to do so, which is occasionally near the Chealse Reach building on Victoria Parade.

“However, every time I park there, I get an unpleasant remark – once, my window wiper was bent, and in May, spikes were found near my tire.”

Steve said he was alerted to the note by his son, who said it was hidden in a “fake, yellow, waterproof ticket sleeve.”

“My kid said, ‘dad, you have a ticket,’ but it wasn’t a ticket; it was a note that stated Azhiemer’s, which I thought was quite nasty,” he explained.

“Do you have Alzheimer’s?” the note said.

Possibility, given that you park your vehicle on a street where you don’t even live!”

“Can’t find a parking spot when I get home from work, I’m f***ing sick of it!!”

Steve stated that he is completely taxed and insured, and that he is allowed to park wherever it is safe and lawful.

He continued, ” “I don’t get home until late at night, so I’m not sure what they mean when they say they’re trying to get a parking spot when they get home from work.

“I attempt to park wherever I can, usually hoping for a spot in the Olive Tree restaurant’s parking lot.

“I don’t believe it’s somebody from the apartments because they have their own protected private parking.

“However, since we’ve been out of lockdown for a few months, New Brighton has become busier, making it more difficult to obtain a parking spot.

“When I get home from work, I park in a van that is plainly marked. ”

