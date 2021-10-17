In an interview, Gabby Petito’s family stated that they want Brian Laundrie to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The family of slain YouTuber Gabby Petito delivered harsh words for her missing fiance Brian Laundrie in a honest interview with “60 Minutes Australia.”

“We want retribution and justice, and want him to be held accountable for his crimes,” says the group “Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, stated.

Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, expressed her desire for Laundrie to be included “”He’ll spend the rest of his life in a jail.”

Petito’s mother and stepfather both spoke highly of Petito, who died in September at the age of 22.

Petito, according to Jim Schmidt, “She was gorgeous, creative, artistic, talented, and a genuine person. We were all smitten with her.” “Genuinely joyful,” Nichole Schmidt said of her daughter. “Very nice and calm,” they said about Laundrie. Petito was safe on the trip, according to Nichole Schmidt “I assumed she was fine because she was with Brian. I assumed he would look after her.” Laundrie appeared to her to be “a decent person,” she added. Nichole Schmidt chastised Laundrie’s family for what she saw as a lack of cooperation in Petito’s death investigation.

“I believe quiet is a powerful tool… What is your motivation for doing this? “Could you just be honest with me?” she stated

Laundrie, who has been missing for several weeks, has been the subject of a massive manhunt. He is thought to have been the last person to see Petito alive.

Petito and Laundrie had used social media to document their cross-country van excursion.

Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming.

Petito died via physical strangulation, according to the coroner.