In an interview, a suspect in the deadly Waukesha parade crash says he feels “demonized” in jail.

After spending time in jail, the suspect in the horrific incident at the annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, told reporters that he feels “demonized.”

“I just feel like I’m being monster – vilified,” Darrell Brooks, 39, said in an exclusive interview with WITI-TV from the Waukesha County Jail.

Brooks seemed shocked to have any visitors from the media, according to the reporters, who were the first journalists to have any interaction with him since the incident.

Brooks allegedly drove his Ford Escape SUV through a police barricade on November 21 and began driving through parade participants and the assembled throng, scattering people in fright.

According to authorities, Brooks was spotted driving in a zig-zag pattern and swerving in an attempt to hit as many people as possible. According to investigators, amateur video obtained at the site shows the SUV crashing into a group of people.

During the tragedy, six people were killed and at least 62 were injured. The deceased varied in age from 8 to 81, with three of them being members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a senior society.

Brooks was arrested and charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, with prosecutors predicting more charges.

As the interview with WITI-TV progressed, Brooks expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that his mother had not visited him while he was incarcerated, noting that he was close to his mother but had not spoken to any other family members since his incarceration.

His mother, on behalf of the Brooks family, did issue a statement expressing sorrow to the victims.

According to court documents, Brooks has picked up felony charges of guns, drug usage, domestic abuse, and more over the years. He had also been charged with additional domestic violence in Georgia and was a registered sex offender in Nevada.

His criminal sheet was 50 pages long, according to authorities, and he had been freed on bail just two days before the horrific parade incident.

Brooks’ bond has been placed at $5 million, and he faces a life sentence if convicted on the murder charges.

