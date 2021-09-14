In an instance of mistaken identity, a 21-year-old man was stabbed 15 times.

In a case of mistaken identity, an innocent guy was stabbed 15 times as he walked home following a night out.

Colin McGinty was walking home from a night out with friends in Bootle when he was pursued and brutally murdered by gangland killers who mistook him for someone else.

In March 2001, the 21-year-old was knifed 15 times by two guys who caught up with him as he attempted to flee by climbing over a wall on Marsh Lane.

The two-decade-old murder shocked Merseyside, especially when it was revealed that Colin was a completely innocent man and that the murder was a case of mistaken identity.

The doormen of a Liverpool nightclub Colin was mistaken for one of their gangland opponents by Michael Brown and Gary Hampton, both of whom had underworld connections.

Today, as Colin’s family launched the next phase of their growing project to combat knife crime, Laura Hughes, Colin’s sister, reflected on how the tragedy rocked their family and the Crosby town where he lived.

“When you think about what happened in March 2001, it’s really shocking,” the 38-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“We were born and raised in Blundellsands, and what happened just did not occur.

“The word ‘accident’ doesn’t begin to describe it.

“Colin was a nice young man with a lot of nice friends, a decent job, and a good social life, yet he was brutally attacked and killed for no reason.

“He was never going to be able to recover from his injuries.

“It was dreadful for my mother and father, and the impact it had not only on my immediate family, but on subsequent generations, including my children, who never met their uncle.

“Through our effort, we hope to keep Colin’s name alive and leave him with a positive legacy.

“We don’t want him to perish in vain,” said the group.

Colin was trying to get a taxi home to Crosby after a night out in Bootle’s O’Sullivan’s Bar on the night of the attack.

He was out with his friends when a VW Golf car drove up alongside them, and four men leapt out and chased them down. “The summary has come to an end.”