In an industrial disaster, a 22-year-old man with “boundless energy” dies.

A young man’s family has paid homage to his “boundless enthusiasm and generous attitude” after he perished in an industrial accident.

Connor Borthwick, 22, of Wigan, died last Thursday after suffering’serious injuries’ in an accident (November 25.)

Around 3 p.m., officers from Lancashire Police and ambulance teams were dispatched to reports of an industrial accident on Bruce Street in Blackburn.

Police have since initiated an investigation into the man’s death.

Lancashire Police stated in a statement: “We are in the early stages of a joint investigation with our colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive into the circumstances, and those inquiries are still underway.

“At this time, our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

“Our son and brother, Connor, was a light that blazed brightly, if only for 22 years,” Mr Borthwick’s family said in a statement.

“Whoever he met was benefited by his unlimited energy and generous spirit. He adored his family and friends.

“The outpouring of love and support we’ve received since his death has been overwhelming. It’s a true monument to the positive impact he had on so many people’s lives, as well as how much he enriched ours.

“He will be sorely missed.”