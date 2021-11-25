In an incident that left a guy with permanent injuries, a robber stormed into the residence as ‘police.’

In an attack that left a guy with lifelong injuries, a robber stormed into a stranger’s home and pretended to be a police officer.

Carl Jardine, of Wright Street in Egremont, broke into the 23-year-old man’s home on Victoria Street in Ellesmere Port on December 1, 2019, claiming to be ‘police.’

On Thursday, February 20, he was accompanied by Wesley Sherlock, 27, of St Marys Street in Wallasey, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbery and striking the victim in the face with a gin glass.

The coat was snatched from the victim’s shoulders, and he was told to lie down on his stomach with his hands behind his back.

The 23-year-watch old’s was snatched from his wrist as he lay on the floor, and he could hear his house being searched.

The man was unable to move because he was bleeding profusely from his face.

He was carried by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital, and police were dispatched.

Jardine, 32, and Sherlock, 32, were both caught on camera fleeing the scene with stolen items including a video game console, a fancy purse, and a watch.

Lucy Riley, of Corporation Road in Birkenhead, was waiting for the couple in a black BMW and drove them away from the scene.

Following a one-day trial at Chester Crown Court, the 26-year-old was convicted guilty of robbery and sentenced to four years in jail.

Jardine was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery.

On Wednesday, November 24, the two were sentenced at Chester Crown Court.

“The CCTV footage utilised as part of the evidence was vital in identifying and capturing the movements of all three suspects involved in this crime,” said Detective Constable Chris O’Connor of the Ellesmere Port Policing Unit.

“I’m glad the jury found Riley to be a co-conspirator in the robbery. She was seen waiting in her car for the robbery to be completed so she could assist them in making a swift getaway.

“The victim was viciously attacked by Sherlock and Jardine.

“It left him with major face injuries that would haunt him for the rest of his life, reminding him of what happened in his own home.”

“Justice has been served. “Summary concludes.”