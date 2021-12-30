In an incendiary interview issued ahead of Liverpool, Romelu Lukaku criticizes Chelsea’s condition.

In an interview released ahead of Chelsea’s match against Liverpool, Romelu Lukaku claimed he is ‘not satisfied’ with the situation at Chelsea and questioned Thomas Tuchel’s tactics.

On Sunday, Chelsea hosts Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, with both teams eager for a win to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a club-record cost of £97.5 million in the summer, but he has already expressed interest in returning to the Italian champions.

Chelsea’s triumph over Aston Villa saw the Belgian striker return to play, and he added to his score in their 1-1 draw with Brighton on Wednesday night.

It’s unclear whether Lukaku will play against Liverpool on Sunday, but he did give a contentious interview to an Italian journalist that was just published ahead of the game.

“Physically, I’m in good shape. However, I am dissatisfied with the situation [at Chelsea]. “I won’t give up, I’ll be professional,” Lukaku told Sky Sports. “Tuchel has chosen to play with a different system – I won’t give up, I’ll be professional.”

“I don’t like the position, but I’m a professional, and I can’t give up now.”

It’s unclear when Lukaku first spoke to Sky Italy. The Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law, on the other hand, tweeted: “The Lukaku interview, according to the source, took place about three weeks ago. That does not invalidate what he stated, but it does provide essential context for his frustration at the time vs. his frustration now “..

In a recent interview with ESPN, Lukaku also discussed his meetings with Tuchel.

He stated, ” “We had a few of chats about whatever the coach needed from me.

“Obviously, I informed him that I am multifaceted. It’s just a matter of getting some clarification on how he intends to use me. Then I can do whatever he wants for the game, whatever he wants from me.” Lukaku was instrumental in Inter’s Serie A title win, and he expressed his desire to return to Italy in an interview released today.

“Now is the appropriate time for me to express my feelings. That’s something I’ve always said.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”